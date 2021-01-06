QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

