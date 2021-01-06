Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Down 6.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. 753,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 800,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.57.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

