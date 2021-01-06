Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $94.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.40 million to $95.10 million. Qualys reported sales of $84.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $362.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $363.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $409.00 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $414.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

QLYS opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,402 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,683. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 24,522.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 145,663 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 224.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

