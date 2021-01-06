Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.90

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 24675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

