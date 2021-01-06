Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Tops $38,860.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and $38,860.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016556 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008149 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002118 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,988,297 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

