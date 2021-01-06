Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $30,241.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018123 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008232 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002240 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,982,186 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.