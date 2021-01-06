Quark Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 56% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $582.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

