Quark Price Up 25% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $402.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

