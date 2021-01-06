Quasarcoin Price Tops $0.0199 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 111.7% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and $14,714.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.