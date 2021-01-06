Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 6,015,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,597,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
The stock has a market cap of $385.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
