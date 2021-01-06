Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 6,015,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,597,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The stock has a market cap of $385.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qudian by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qudian by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Qudian by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,804,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qudian by 1,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 690,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Qudian by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

