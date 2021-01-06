Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE QBR.B traded down C$0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.04. Quebecor has a one year low of C$25.00 and a one year high of C$34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

