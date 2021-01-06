Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.45 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 156.05 ($2.04). 2,542,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,894,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.55 ($2.03).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Quilter plc (QLT.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 152 ($1.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.04.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

