Quiztok (QTCON) One Day Volume Tops $2.15 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $4.93 million and $2.15 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

QTCON is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

