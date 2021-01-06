Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $885,205.53 and $731,494.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

