Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $885,205.53 and approximately $731,494.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

