Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $587,005.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $475,977.98 and $587,005.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

