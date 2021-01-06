Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading Up 5.6%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.03. 588,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 341,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLGT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 656,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 264,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,409 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,836 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

