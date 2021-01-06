Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.31

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 12966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $979.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 120,974 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 12.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.