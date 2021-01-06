RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Up 9.1%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $20.77. 391,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 254,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get RadNet alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.