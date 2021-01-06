Ragnarok (RAGNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $11,129.33 and $11.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 145% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.