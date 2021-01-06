Ragnarok Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $12,188.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 158.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00497743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

