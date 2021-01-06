Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $1.65 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00211373 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

