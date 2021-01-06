Rakon Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $47.51 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rakon has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00104930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00376661 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019292 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

