Rally Trading Up 56.8% This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $278,844.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00113923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00486985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00244214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

