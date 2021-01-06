Randy Ban Sells 30,187 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $204.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

