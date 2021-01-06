Rankingball Gold (RBG) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rankingball Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00490031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00241535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054965 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold