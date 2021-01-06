Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.27. 353,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 338,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ranpak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth $249,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth $4,128,000. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 12.7% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 117,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 206.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

