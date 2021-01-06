Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Down 2.8%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 172,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 231,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

