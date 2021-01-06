Rarible Trading Down 8.1% This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00004813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars.

