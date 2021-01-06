Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1,299.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

