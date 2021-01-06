Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.63 million and $21,896.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00120176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00256676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00509950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,826,920,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

