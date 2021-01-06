Ravencoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.66 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $129.86 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,856,565,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

