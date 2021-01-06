Raymond James Analysts Give Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) a $28.00 Price Target

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a $28.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 501,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,682. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,045,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $23,559,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 108,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 299,459 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.