Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) a C$1.75 Price Target

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) received a C$1.75 price objective from Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ORE traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,011. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$1.27.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,229,725.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

