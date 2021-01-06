Raymond James Comments on Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.64). Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.57 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

MX opened at C$59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$61.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at C$602,395.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

