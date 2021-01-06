Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Trading Up 5.9%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.92 and last traded at $99.99. Approximately 1,269,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 888,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raymond James by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $2,528,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.