Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

AEM traded up C$1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$95.53. 589,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 36.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.19. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total value of C$1,071,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,706,095.70. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$97.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,160,728.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,511.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.