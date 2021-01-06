Raymond James Reiterates “$95.00” Price Target for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given a $95.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

