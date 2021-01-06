Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 8.7% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 969,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 804,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

