RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Trading Up 8.5%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 116,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 73,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBB shares. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company has a market cap of $341.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

