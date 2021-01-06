RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) Shares Gap Down to $46.40

Shares of RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.40, but opened at $45.00. RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 3,976 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.28.

RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) Company Profile (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.