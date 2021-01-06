(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Shares Up 5%

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 6,054,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,722,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDS.B. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

