Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Trading Up 7.1%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s share price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 152,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 84,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%.

In other Reading International news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,908.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 564.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

