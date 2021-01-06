RealChain (RCT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,772.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One RealChain token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $133,490.35 and $6,772.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

