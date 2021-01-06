RealTract 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $150.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $194,839.58 and approximately $150.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00242144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016190 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.