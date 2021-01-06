Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

12/30/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $300.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $375.00.

12/1/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

11/16/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku’s third-quarter 2020 results benefited from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Premium subscriptions in The Roku Channel witnessed a surge in signups. Content distribution benefited from a surge in subscription signups, movie rentals and purchases and increased device sales. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform. Roku is benefiting from robust growth in advertising driven by monetized video ad impressions on increasing popularity of The Roku Channel. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive among others were an overhang. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

11/9/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ROKU stock traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.48. 48,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -285.63 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $363.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,509 shares of company stock valued at $70,372,287. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

