Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TPI Composites (TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $78.00.

12/28/2020 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPIC traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Get TPI Composites Inc alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.