Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG):

1/5/2021 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/31/2020 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2020 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/18/2020 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2020 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/17/2020 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2020 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MAG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 16,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,689. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

