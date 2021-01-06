Redd (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

