Redd Trading Up 14.2% This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,484.84 or 0.99711239 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00063707 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.